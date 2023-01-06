Coffee is a beloved beverage that millions of people turn to every day for a quick caffeine fix.

You can see that in the growth of coffee shops, and in the growth of drive-throughs at coffee shops.

Just over a generation ago, the percolator and making what today many would say is terrible coffee was normal.

Coffee is far more that “cream and sugar”!

Coffee is the perfect way to start the day, kick a midday slump, or stay awake during those long nights of studying or working.

But as much as we love coffee, it’s not without its quirks. Here are a few humorous observations about coffee drinking:

The struggle is real when it comes to finding the perfect cup of coffee. Do you want it black, with cream and sugar, or with one of those fancy syrups that turn it into a dessert? And don’t even get us started on the endless debates about pour over vs. French press vs. Chemex vs. AeroPress. There’s nothing quite like the panic that sets in when you realize you’re all out of coffee and there’s no way to get more. It’s like the world is ending and there’s no hope in sight. We all have that one friend who takes their coffee so seriously, they could practically give a lecture on it. They’ve tried every type of bean, roast, and brewing method, and they have strong opinions about each one. If you’re a coffee snob, you probably turn your nose up at anyone who drinks instant coffee. But let’s be real, sometimes it’s the only option and it’s better than nothing. You know you’re a true coffee lover when you start thinking of creative ways to incorporate coffee into your meals. Coffee-marinated steak? Coffee-flavored ice cream? Yes, please! The worst feeling in the world is when you’re at a coffee shop and you can’t decide what to order. The barista is giving you that judgmental look and you’re standing there like a deer in the headlights. Just give me a plain old black coffee, please! There’s nothing more satisfying than finding the perfect coffee mug. It has to be the right size, the right shape, and have the perfect handle. And of course, it has to have a witty saying or cool design on it. If you’re a coffee lover, you probably have a special ritual when it comes to brewing your daily cup. Maybe you like to grind your own beans, or you have a specific temperature that you like your water to be. Whatever it is, it’s an important part of your day.

So there you have it, a few humorous observations about the beloved beverage known as coffee. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just a casual drinker, we can all appreciate the joys (and quirks) of coffee drinking.