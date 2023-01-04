Nipigon – News – The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 110 occurrences between Monday, December 26, 2022, and Sunday, January 1, 2023, including:
· R.I.D.E. – 26
· eTicket – Vehicle – 18
· Traffic Complaint – 10
· Motor Vehicle Collision – 7
· Traffic Hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 7
· Traffic Enforcement – H.T.A. – 4
· Alarm – 3
· Police Information – 3
· 911 Call/911 Hang-Up – 3
· Police Assistance – 3
· Escort – 3
· Bail Violations – 2
· Neighbor Dispute – 2
· Assault – 2
· Impaired/Over 80 – 2
· Compliance Check – 2
· Ambulance Assistance – 1
· Drug Offences – 1
· Mischief – 1
· Domestic Dispute – 1
· Fire – 1
· Harassment – Offender Unknown – 1
· Property Related – 1
· Assist Other Police Agency – 1
· Possess Stolen Property – 1
· Breach of Probation – 1
· Noise Complaint – 1
· Liquor Licence Act – 1
· Community Services – 1
Over the past week, Nipigon OPP laid 15 charges under the Criminal Code and 26 under the Highway Traffic Act.