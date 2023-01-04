Nipigon OPP Respond to 110 Calls for Service

Nipigon – News – The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 110 occurrences between Monday, December 26, 2022, and Sunday, January 1, 2023, including:

·              R.I.D.E. – 26

·              eTicket – Vehicle – 18

·              Traffic Complaint – 10

·              Motor Vehicle Collision – 7

·              Traffic Hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 7

·              Traffic Enforcement – H.T.A. – 4

·              Alarm – 3

·              Police Information – 3

·              911 Call/911 Hang-Up – 3

·              Police Assistance – 3

·              Escort – 3

·              Bail Violations – 2

·              Neighbor Dispute – 2

·              Assault – 2

·              Impaired/Over 80 – 2

·              Compliance Check – 2

·              Ambulance Assistance – 1

·              Drug Offences – 1

·              Mischief – 1

·              Domestic Dispute – 1

·              Fire – 1

·              Harassment – Offender Unknown – 1

·              Property Related – 1

·              Assist Other Police Agency – 1

·              Possess Stolen Property – 1

·              Breach of Probation – 1

·              Noise Complaint – 1

·              Liquor Licence Act – 1

·              Community Services – 1

Over the past week, Nipigon OPP laid 15 charges under the Criminal Code and 26 under the Highway Traffic Act.

