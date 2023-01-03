Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Dwight PAQUETTE, 45 years old.

Dwight PAQUETTE was last seen on January 2, 2023 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the area of Yale Court.

Dwight PAQUETTE is described as a White male, 6’1” tall with a large build. He has long brown hair in a ponytail and blue eyes. He also wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black FXR jacket, jeans, red Fox hat and red shoes.

No photo is available at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.