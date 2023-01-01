“It’s harmless” – “It’s legal” “It’s not addictive” – Smoking cannabis has in many cases since legalization become all too common. Smoking weed out on the streets, while driving has become sadly all too common.

Some experts say that the impact on youth and importantly on their developing brains have become greater since legalization in Canada.

Cannabis, also known as marijuana, is a psychoactive drug that is commonly used for recreational and medicinal purposes. While it may be legal in some states and countries, it is important to understand the potential risks associated with smoking cannabis.

One of the main risks of smoking cannabis is the potential for negative effects on mental health. Cannabis use has been linked to an increased risk of developing mental health disorders, such as psychosis and depression. It can also worsen the symptoms of existing mental health conditions.

In addition to the risks to individual health, smoking cannabis can also have negative impacts on society. Cannabis use has been linked to problems with work and relationships, as it can alter mood and judgment.

Smoking cannabis can also have negative effects on physical health. Regular cannabis use has been associated with an increased risk of lung problems, such as bronchitis and lung infections. It can also impair cognitive function and lead to difficulties with memory, attention, and decision-making.

Quitting cannabis is a journey, and it may take some time and effort. However, with a little planning and support, you can successfully quit this habit and improve your overall health and well-being.

Time to Quit?

If you have decided that it is time to quit cannabis, here are some tips to help you on your journey:

Make a plan: Decide on a quit date and stick to it. It may be helpful to enlist the support of a friend or family member, or to join a support group. Expect withdrawal symptoms: Quitting cannabis can cause a range of withdrawal symptoms, including irritability, difficulty sleeping, and cravings. These symptoms are typically most severe in the first week and tend to improve over time. Find healthy ways to cope with cravings: When you feel a craving for cannabis, try to distract yourself with a healthy activity, such as going for a walk or doing some deep breathing exercises. It may also be helpful to have healthy snacks on hand to curb cravings. Seek support: Quitting cannabis can be a challenging process, and it can be helpful to have support from friends, family, or a support group. You may also want to consider talking to a healthcare professional or a counselor for additional support. Take care of yourself: Quitting cannabis is a big accomplishment, and it is important to take care of yourself during this process. Make sure to get enough sleep, eat a healthy diet, and engage in activities that help you relax and de-stress.

While the potential risks of smoking cannabis should not be minimized, it is important to note that the effects can vary from person to person. It is always a good idea to talk to a healthcare provider before using cannabis, especially if you have a history of mental health problems, or are taking any other medications.

In conclusion, it is important to be aware of the potential risks associated with smoking cannabis. While it may have some potential medicinal benefits, it is important to weigh the risks and benefits before making the decision to use it.