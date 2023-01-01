Thunder Bay – Weather – Welcome to 2023. May the year bring you peace and happy times. Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better human.

Thunder Bay

Periods of snow will be ending this morning followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle late this morning. Two centimetres is expected. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 6.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. There will be a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries this evening with a continued risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 9.

Fort Frances

It is -5 for the first morning of the new year in Fort Frances.

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle greet the forecast. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 8.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. There is a risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -9 in Dryden at the airport. Periods of light snow will be ending early this morning followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 3. Wind chill minus 11 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a continued 40 per cent chance of flurries and there risk of freezing drizzle. Winds up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of now flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 11. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be loudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 22 overnight.