THUNDER BAY – While overall statistically crime across the country is dropping, often it may not feel like it.

Crime caused by issues related to addiction and gangs from the GTA seem to drive crime in Thunder Bay.

Here are the top ten reasons for crime, based on various criminological theories:

Poverty: One of the most commonly cited reasons for crime is a lack of economic resources. People who live in poverty may turn to crime as a way to provide for themselves and their families, or to gain access to material goods that they cannot afford through legitimate means. Social exclusion: Individuals who feel excluded from mainstream society, whether due to race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or other factors, may be more likely to engage in criminal behavior as a way of seeking acceptance or retaliation. Lack of parenting: Children who grow up in households without proper parental supervision and guidance may be more prone to engaging in criminal activity. Substance abuse: Substance abuse, particularly of drugs and alcohol, has been linked to an increased risk of criminal behavior. Substance abuse can lead to impaired judgment and decision-making, which can in turn lead to criminal activity. Mental health issues: Mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and psychosis, can also contribute to an individual’s risk of engaging in criminal behavior. Peer pressure: Individuals who associate with others who engage in criminal behavior may be more likely to do so themselves, due to peer pressure and the desire to fit in. Trauma: Traumatic experiences, such as abuse or neglect, can contribute to an individual’s risk of engaging in criminal behavior, as they may turn to crime as a way of coping with the emotional pain. Unemployment: Unemployment and a lack of job opportunities can lead to feelings of frustration and hopelessness, which may in turn lead to criminal behavior. Easy access to guns: The availability of firearms has been linked to an increased risk of criminal behavior, as they make it easier for individuals to commit violent crimes. Lack of education: Individuals who do not receive a proper education may be more likely to turn to crime, as they may lack the skills and knowledge needed to find legitimate employment.

It’s important to note that these are just a few of the many potential reasons for crime, and that the causes of criminal behavior can be complex and multifaceted.