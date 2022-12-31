Thunder Bay – Due to the increase of waste during the holiday season, the City will allow households a third item of garbage at the curb, without a tag, on the first collection date after New Year’s Day.
Wrapping paper cannot be recycled because of its high ink content and must be thrown away. Wherever possible, residents are reminded to reduce household waste by using the six R’s:
- Rethink: Think about waste before you buy. Avoid ‘disposable’ products.
- Refuse: Say no to plastic bags in stores – bring your own instead.
- Reduce: Take reusable containers and bags instead of disposable ones.
- Reuse: Charitable organizations and thrift shops can take reusable items you no longer need.
- Repair: Be handy! Fix items instead of replacing them.
- Recycling: Recycle everything you can.