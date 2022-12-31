Thunder Bay – Weather – To wind down 2022, there are no weather alerts or warnings. Cooler weather is headed our way.

Thunder Bay

Partly cloudy skies will becoming totally overcast later this morning. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon.

Cloudy with periods of light snow beginning in the evening. Total of two centimetres likely. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 in the evening.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with light winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies for the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy skies with light winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies with periods of light snow beginning in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 13.

Attawapikat

Cloudy skies for Attawapiskat. Winds from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon.

High minus 11. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon.

Into the evening cloudy skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 16 in the evening and minus 22 overnight.