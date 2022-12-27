Ontario apples or pears combined with tart Ontario cranberries is a classic muffin paring; ideal for a not-too-sweet breakfast or afterschool snack. It is also perfect for holiday visitors.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Baking Time: 24 minutes

Makes 12

Crumble:

1/4 cup (50 mL) each brown sugar and all-purpose flour

1/4 cup (50 mL) finely chopped nuts or large flake rolled oats

1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground cinnamon

3 tbsp (45 mL) melted butter

Batter:

2 cups (500 mL) all-purpose flour

2 tsp (10 mL) baking powder

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each baking soda and salt

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground ginger

1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground nutmeg

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Buttermilk

1/2 cup (125 mL) vegetable oil

2/3 cup (150 mL) lightly packed brown sugar

2 Ontario Eggs

1 cup (250 mL) diced Ontario Apple or Pear or combination of both

3/4 cup (175 mL) Ontario Cranberries, fresh or frozen

12 very thin slices unpeeled Ontario Apple or Pear

Crumble: In small bowl, stir together sugar, flour, nuts and cinnamon. Stir in butter until combined; set aside.

Batter: In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. In medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, sugar and eggs. Gradually stir liquid mixture into flour mixture just until combined. Stir in apple and cranberries until evenly distributed.

Spoon batter evenly into greased 12-cup muffin pan. Using fingers, pinch crumble mixture together to form large crumbs, sprinkle over batter. Press in thin slice of apple. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven 22 to 24 minutes or until toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean. Let cool in pan on wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove muffins to rack to cool. Muffins will stay fresh in an airtight container for a couple of days.

Nutritional Information:

1 Muffin

PROTEIN: 5 grams

FAT: 15 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 37 grams

CALORIES: 298

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 198 mg