Thunder Bay – Weather – Are you still looking at the Christmas turkey? Soup it today!

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with periods of snow beginning in the morning. 5 to 10 centimetres are forecast. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

Periods of light snow will be ending late in the evening then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 12.

Fort Frances

Periods of snow will be beginning early in the morning. Snow or periods of ice pellets are forecast for the morning. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle late in the afternoon. Snow and ice pellet with a forecast amount of 5 centimetres. Winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 10. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon.

Overcast with a risk of freezing drizzle on Tuesday evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 9. Wind chill near minus 14.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Periods of snow beginning in the morning. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle late in the afternoon. Amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres likely. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 12. Wind chill minus 25 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 12. Wind chill near minus 19.

Sachigo Lake

Expect a high of -22 along with a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 22. Wind chill minus 35 in the morning and minus 27 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Night A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 29 in the evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.