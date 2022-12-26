Any small pasta or thin noodle can be used in place of alphabet pasta. Either leftover turkey or chicken and vegetables in the fridge can be used in this easy soup, ideal for blustery winter days.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Serves 4 to 6

1 tbsp (15 mL) vegetable oil

1 Ontario Onion, diced

2 each Ontario Carrots and Parsnips, peeled and thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup (250 mL) sliced Ontario Mushrooms

8 cups (2 L) sodium-reduced chicken broth

2 cups (500 mL) diced cooked Ontario Turkey

1 cup (250 mL) alphabet pasta or thin noodles, broken up

1/4 tsp (1 mL) dried thyme

Pinch pepper

2 tbsp (25 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Parsley

In large pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Stir in onion, carrots, parsnips and garlic; cook, stirring, until vegetables are slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in mushrooms for 1 minute.

Add broth, turkey, pasta, thyme and pepper; cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until pasta is tender, about 15 minutes. Serve sprinkled with parsley.

Chicken or turkey stock:

‘Stock’ up by keeping a sealable freezer bag in the freezer for chicken necks, backs, wings and trimmings that can be used for stock. Or once the turkey dinner is over, remove all the meat and break or cut the carcass into pieces.

In a large stockpot, place about 4 lb (2 kg) chicken pieces or 1 turkey carcass, cut into pieces. Add 2 each roughly chopped onions, carrots and celery stalks. Add 1 bay leaf, 1 tsp (5 mL) peppercorns and 1 tsp (5 mL) dried thyme leaves. Add enough cold water to cover by an inch (2.5 cm). Bring to a boil and skimming off any foam. Reduce heat and simmer gently for 1-1/2 to 2 hours.

Strain and cool. Refrigerate until fat solidifies on the surface, 6 to 8 hours. Remove fat and place airtight containers in amounts you will use. Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. As stock is unsalted, season to taste when using. Makes 8 to 10 cups (2 to 2.5 L).

Nutritional information

1 Serving (when recipe serves 6)

Protein: 18 grams

Fat: 6.5 grams

Carbohydrate: 32 grams

Fibre: 3 grams

Calories: 262