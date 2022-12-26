THUNDER BAY – Weather – The are no weather alerts or warnings across the region. Even without the weather alerts, it will be wintery, if you are braving the Boxing Day sales in the stores, bundle up and drive defensively.

Thunder Bay

Increasing cloudiness through Boxing Day. Winds becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning.

High minus 11. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies in the evening. Winds from the west t 20 km/h becoming light late in the evening. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 20 in the evening and minus 15 overnight.

Fort Frances

For Fort Frances, the forecast is fore increasing cloudiness in the morning. Winds light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 14. Wind chill minus 28 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Mainly cloudy skies in the evening. Snow will beginning before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill near minus 24.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Partly cloudy skies for Dryden.

Becoming fully overcast in the morning. Winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 14. Wind chill minus 28 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Cloudy skies in the evening. Winds southwest at 20 km/h becoming light late in the evening. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 21 in the evening and minus 26 overnight.

Marten Falls

Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Winds will be northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the afternoon.

High minus 13. Wind chill minus 30 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Partly cloudy skies for the evening. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 22 in the evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.