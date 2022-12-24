Maple Creek – Weather – There is poor visibility on Highway #1 in southwest Saskatchewan. Please don’t travel unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel, slow down and drive carefully. Motorists can expect delays.

If you are travelling in the area and need somewhere safe to wait for conditions to improve, warm-up shelters have been set up by community organizations at:

– the Salvation Army in Maple Creek at 203 Maple Street in Maple Creek

– the recreation complex in Gull Lake at 7275 Gull Lake Avenue

If you become stranded on the highway, do not leave your vehicle – other motorists may not be able to see you in adverse conditions. Make sure your tailpipe remains clear of ice and snow, or carbon monoxide could potentially seep into your vehicle

Before you travel in winter weather, ensure your vehicle has lots of fuel, you have extra warm clothes, snacks, water and a snow shovel on hand. Traction mats, a tow rope or chain and a booster cable are also great to keep in your vehicle, as well as a spare phone charger.

For the most up-to-date highway conditions, check out the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline map at:http://hotline.gov.sk.ca/map.html.