COVID-19 numbers are spiking across China

Nearly 37 million people in China may have been infected with COVID-19 on a single day this past week.

This news comes via the Bloomberg news agency who have reported, citing minutes from an internal meeting of the country’s National Health Commission held on December 21st, 2022.

The report which was published on Friday said about 18 percent of the country’s population – 248 million people – are likely to have contracted the virus in the first 20 days of December.