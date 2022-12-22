THUNDER BAY – Living – Our friends at Foodland Ontario share this easy stir-fry is versatile and delicious. Use Ontario ground pork, beef, chicken or turkey – your choice.
Serve over rice or noodles and dinner is ready!
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Serves 4
1/3 cup (75 mL) soy sauce
2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Honey
1 tbsp (15 mL) sesame oil
1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground ginger
1/4 tsp (1 mL) crushed red pepper flakes
4 cloves Ontario Garlic, finely minced
4 tsp (20 mL) vegetable oil
2 cups (500 mL) sliced Ontario Mushrooms
1 cup (250 mL) thinly sliced Ontario Carrots (cut in half if large)
7 cups (1.75 L) thickly sliced Ontario Savoy Cabbage
500 g lean ground Ontario Pork, Beef, Chicken or Turkey
1 tbsp (15 mL) toasted sesame seeds
In small bowl, whisk soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, ginger, pepper flakes and garlic; set aside.
Heat large deep skillet or wok, over medium-high heat. Add 2 tsp (10 mL) of the vegetable oil. Add mushrooms and carrots; stir-fry for 4 minutes. Stir in cabbage and 2 tbsp (25 mL) water; stir-fry until tender-crisp about 3 minutes. Remove to large bowl.
Add remaining vegetable oil to skillet. Add pork; stir-fry breaking up pork, until cooked 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in cabbage mixture and soy sauce mixture; stir-fry for 1 minute or until hot. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 28 grams
FAT: 22 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 24 grams
CALORIES: 400
FIBRE: 5 grams
SODIUM: 1210 mg