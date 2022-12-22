THUNDER BAY – Living – Our friends at Foodland Ontario share this easy stir-fry is versatile and delicious. Use Ontario ground pork, beef, chicken or turkey – your choice.

Serve over rice or noodles and dinner is ready!

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves 4

1/3 cup (75 mL) soy sauce

2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Honey

1 tbsp (15 mL) sesame oil

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground ginger

1/4 tsp (1 mL) crushed red pepper flakes

4 cloves Ontario Garlic, finely minced

4 tsp (20 mL) vegetable oil

2 cups (500 mL) sliced Ontario Mushrooms

1 cup (250 mL) thinly sliced Ontario Carrots (cut in half if large)

7 cups (1.75 L) thickly sliced Ontario Savoy Cabbage

500 g lean ground Ontario Pork, Beef, Chicken or Turkey

1 tbsp (15 mL) toasted sesame seeds

In small bowl, whisk soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, ginger, pepper flakes and garlic; set aside.

Heat large deep skillet or wok, over medium-high heat. Add 2 tsp (10 mL) of the vegetable oil. Add mushrooms and carrots; stir-fry for 4 minutes. Stir in cabbage and 2 tbsp (25 mL) water; stir-fry until tender-crisp about 3 minutes. Remove to large bowl.

Add remaining vegetable oil to skillet. Add pork; stir-fry breaking up pork, until cooked 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in cabbage mixture and soy sauce mixture; stir-fry for 1 minute or until hot. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 28 grams

FAT: 22 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 24 grams

CALORIES: 400

FIBRE: 5 grams

SODIUM: 1210 mg