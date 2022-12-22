Thunder Bay – Weather – Snow is falling rather quickly.

We are starting to get some weather related closures.

Confederation College reports the Thunder Bay campus will close today (December 22) at 12:00 p.m. They will reopen tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m.

Today’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Waverley Resource Library has been CANCELLED due to inclement weather.

The Boys and Girls Club advise, Unfortunately due to weather and road conditions, we have decided to close the Club early and cancel registered drop in. For all guardians who dropped off children, please come and pick up the children at your earliest convenience.

We apologize for the sudden inconvenience. For any questions or concerns please contact 623-0354 ext. 113

Dec 22 service announcement: While Thunder Bay Transit services remain running, if possible please refrain from using the service today due to inclement weather. Poor road conditions are affecting bus schedules and may cause delays.

Northwest Employment will close at 12:00 today.

Roads are mostly snow covered and while crews are out, most sidewalks are not cleared yet.

Highway Closure

Road conditions have Highway 17 closed at Sistonen’s Corner.