December 22, 2022 – Highway 17 Closed at Sistonen’s Corner

By
NNL Weather Update
-
2830
Emergency Road Closure

THUNDER BAY – Roads Update – Highway 17 is closed in both directions at Sistonen’s Corner.

OPP advise: All lanes of #Hwy17 are currently closed from #Ignace to #SistonensCorners due to weather conditions and multiple motor vehicle collisions.

At this time is in not certain when it will reopen for travel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR