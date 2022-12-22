THUNDER BAY – Roads Update – Highway 17 is closed in both directions at Sistonen’s Corner.
OPP advise: All lanes of #Hwy17 are currently closed from #Ignace to #SistonensCorners due to weather conditions and multiple motor vehicle collisions.
At this time is in not certain when it will reopen for travel.
Road Conditions on #HWY17 Both Directions between W JCT HWY 102-SISTONEN CORNERS and SEC HWY 599(N). All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys https://t.co/XRziy7B0Ly
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) December 22, 2022