THUNDER BAY – Weather – Snow is expected to begin Thursday for areas near Lake Superior before reaching James Bay on Friday. Snow may become heavy at times with very strong northerly winds Friday into Saturday. Blizzard conditions are possible for areas near the northern shores of Lake Superior and downwind of Lake Nipigon.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Significant winter storm expected late this week into the holiday weekend.

A multi-day lake effect snow event is expected into the weekend in the wake of the system for locations east of Lake Superior.

While there is high confidence in a high impact winter storm, the details regarding wind speeds and specific snowfall amounts remain highly uncertain at this time. Please monitor your local forecast and the latest alerts for your area.