THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Heading into the holidays, the weather map across Canada is loaded with weather alerts and warnings.

Thunder Bay

It is -25 in Thunder Bay this morning. Mainly sunny skies early this . Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Periods of snow beginning late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 15. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see periods of snow with 2 to 4 centimetres expected. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h before morning. Temperature steady near minus 15. Wind chill near minus 24.

Fort Frances

It is -32 in Fort Frances under an extreme cold warning. The forecast is for increasing cloudiness early this morning. There will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 20. Wind chill minus 41 this morning. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will see periods of light snow. Winds light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -29 at the Dryden Airport. A mix of sun and cloud along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Periods of light snow will begin late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 21. Wind chill minus 34 this morning. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight the forecast is for periods of snow with up to 2 centimetres likely. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 27 this evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Severn

It is -16 in Wasaho Cree Nation. Periods of light snow. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Temperature steady near minus 17. Wind chill near minus 29. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight expect periods of light snow ending near midnight then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light before morning.

Temperature steady near minus 16.

Wind chill minus 29 this evening and minus 24 overnight. Risk of frostbite.