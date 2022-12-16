Asking for help can be a daunting task for some; however, it is important to note that a person can only reach their potential if they delegate and rely on others from time to time. The same rule applies when they are looking to manage their spiritual and emotional health, and receiving guidance from a healer or a spiritual guide can make all the difference. Shehera Barnes is one stellar example of a holistic healer and ascension teacher who has been guiding her clients on how to make rewarding decisions in life.

Her eye-opening programs at the Anahata Holistic Healing center are all based on a heart-centered integrative approach. The purpose of these programs is to help individuals truly connect with themselves beyond the surface level. Shehera aims to help her clients manifest the life they were born to live; she offers various services ranging from yoga and meditation to sound healing, energy healing, and breathwork healing.

Shehera’s result-oriented coaching principles address the external influences that affect a person’s health, happiness, and vitality. “I intuitively curate each session to guide my clients to disentangle from cycles of insecurity, fear, and self-imposed limitations and connect them to their limitless nature to manifest the lives they were born to live,” she says.

According to her experiences, a person’s health is an indication of their relationship with themselves. She believes that lack of connection to your emotions, thoughts, poor diet, gut health, and nutritional deficiencies are all outcomes of our detachment from our heart. The solution starts with aligning the mind, body, and spirit.

Being intuitive, Shehera works on activating her client’s inner healer. She believes that healing starts from within and from our inclination to look after ourselves. Shehera states that “to ignite the full magic and spark that exists within each person is my ultimate goal.”

All of her workshops and classes are a combination of her own wisdom and the knowledge she has gained from her time at college, scientific research, and humanology. Shehera holds a 500-hour Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Training Certificate, a Reiki Master Certificate, and a certificate of practice in all levels of the Pranic Healing system. Additionally, she has been trained as a Certified Nutrition Health Coach and a Robbins-Madanes transformational coach. Presently, she continues to study different energetic healing protocols, herbal medicine, Ayurvedic medicine, and various forms of sound healing to help give her clients the best possible treatment.