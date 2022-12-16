A local clinical psychologist is part of the team led by Dr. Martin Drapeau (Lead Researcher, McGill University) and Dr. Maxine Holmqvist (Lead Clinician, University of Manitoba) that has been nationally recognized for their outstanding contributions to the practice and profession of clinical psychology by the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA).

Dr. Christopher Mushquash is a Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Mental Health and Addiction, Professor at Lakehead University and NOSM University, Vice-President of Research at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) and Chief Scientist at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Research Institute (TBRHRI).

He was part of the team awarded the 2022 CPA Clinical Section Award for Clinical Excellence for their work developing the Best Practices in Psychology Portal.

The Best Practices in Psychology Portal is an online hub for psychologists and trainees in psychology across Canada. The portal connects research and practice by providing the latest evidence-based resources, information, and tools.

The portal contains videos that allow psychologists and trainees to learn from other clinicians, researchers, and students, and the ability to download tools and measures that can be implemented in clinical practice. Dr. Mushquash contributed to the development of a video resource discussing considerations for when applying evidence-based psychological practice with Indigenous people.

“It was an honour to be a part of the development of the Best Practices in Psychology Portal, and for the work to be awarded by the CPA,” said Dr. Mushquash. “This online resource for psychologists and trainees allows them to view examples and considerations for incorporating the most up-to-date, evidence-based practice and clinical tools into clinical work, so that they in turn can provide the best possible care to their patients.”

“Dr. Mushquash is a true champion for culturally and contextually appropriate mental health and addiction services for First Nations peoples, and for individuals living in rural and northern communities,” said Dr. Rhonda Crocker Ellacott, President and CEO of TBRHSC and CEO of TBRHRI. “Congratulations to him and the team for all their incredible work.”

“Congratulations to Dr. Mushquash and his team for being recognized as this year’s winner of the CPA Clinical Section Award for Clinical Excellence,” said Dr. Andrew P. Dean, Lakehead University’s Vice-President, Research and Innovation.

“The development of the portal for clinical psychologists is unique and very forward thinking. Providing tools and resources through this method will allow for appropriate and current resources for practicing psychologists. The team and Dr. Mushquash truly are worthy recipients for this important award,” added Dr. Dean.

You can find out more about Dr. Mushquash’s work at https://www.christophermushquash.com/ . To learn more about the Best Practices in Psychology portal, visit https://www.mcgill.ca/psy/

The CPA is a national association for the science, practice and education of psychology in Canada. This not-for profit organization is Canada’s largest professional association for psychology and has more than 7,000 members and affiliates. Each year, the CPA honours clinical psychologists who advance the understanding and amelioration of suffering and the promotion of psychological wellness with the Clinical Section Award for Clinical Excellence.