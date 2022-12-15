Thunder Bay – Weather – Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are forecast for Thunder Bay by early Friday morning.

Easterly wind gusts of 60 to 70 km/h are expected. The strongest winds are expected near to the shores of Lake Superior. Reduced visibility due to snow and local blowing snow will be a result f the winds.

Snow at times heavy returns this morning. Snow will taper to light flurries early Friday morning. Strong wind gusts diminishing this evening.

Hazardous travel conditions due to snow and reduced visibility are expected today. The highest snowfall totals associated with this system will remain south of the City of Thunder Bay, including the Cloud Bay and Kakabeka Falls areas. A winter storm warning is in effect for these areas.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.