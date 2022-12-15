Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Brooklyn GIBSON, 24 years old.

Brooklyn GIBSON was last seen on November 27th, 2022 in the 200 block of South Algoma St. and last heard from on November 30, 2022.

Brooklyn GIBSON is described as a white female, 5′ 3″ tall with a thin build. She has bleached blonde hair with green highlights, brown eyes and a burn scar on her upper arm.

Clothing descriptors are unknown at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.