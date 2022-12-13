Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre’s internal COVID-19 Pandemic Response Level has moved from Red (Control) to Orange (Restrict).

This decision to move from Red (Control) to Orange (Restrict) is based on the decreasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community, region and province.

In addition, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at our Hospital has been steadily decreasing as we see less active COVID-19 cases in the community. Although we are seeing decreased activity with COVID-19, it is anticipated that we will continue to experience impacts due to influenza and respiratory illnesses.

For this reason, we are cautiously changing our response level and will continue to maintain masking, entrance screening, and response activities to maintain our operational needs as we work through the demands of this current wave of illnesses.