SIOUX Lookout – A search warrant executed in Sioux Lookout has resulted in two individuals being arrested and charged with numerous offences.

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sioux Lookout and Dryden Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant on a residence on King Street in Sioux Lookout.

As a result of the warrant, officers seized a large quantity of illicit drugs including Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Oxycodone, with an approximate street value of $452,740, and approximately $3,300 in cash.

Two televisions and a fetal heart rate monitor were also recovered from the residence, which had been reported stolen.

Jade KABESTRA-SAVAGE (33) of Sioux Lookout, Ontario has been charged with;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking Oxycodone, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

KABESTRA-SAVAGE was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on January 10, 2023

Raven SPADE (29) of Sioux Lookout, Ontario has been charged with;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking Oxycodone, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

SPADE was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on December 15, 2022, to answer to the charges.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.