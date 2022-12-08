THUNDER BAY – News – The OPP are investigating a single vehicle collision on Highway 102.

On Dec 8, 2022, at 12:39 pm, members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Thunder Bay Fire Department and Superior North EMS responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway #102, just east of Law Road, west of Thunder Bay.

Investigation revealed that a westbound Tractor Trailer Unit lost control, crossed the centre line and entered the eastbound ditch, rolling and striking a hydro pole. Synergy North was dispatched to the scene. The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was subsequently charged with Careless Driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

The highway remained open with only a single lane while emergency responders attended to the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.