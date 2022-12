Fort Severn – Weather – In the wake of a low pressure system, strong winds combined with snow are expected to produce blowing snow and reduced visibilities this morning. Winds are expected to weaken through the day.

Blowing snow advisory in effect for:

Fort Severn

Poor visibility in blowing snow is expected or occurring.

Hazards: Strong wind gusts 70 to 80 km/h resulting in blowing snow.

Reduced visibilities from blowing snow.