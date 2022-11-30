BEARDMORE – Weather – Snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm by this evening.



Northwesterly winds gusting to 60 km/h resulting in local blowing snow early this morning through this evening.Winter storm warning in effect for:

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Winter storm conditions expected to continue today.

Timing: Continuing into this evening.

Discussion: Snow will continue this morning and is expected to gradually taper from west to east late this afternoon or this evening. Gusty northwesterly winds will result in local blowing snow and reduced visibility into this evening.