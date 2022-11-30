THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are weather alerts and warnings in effect for many parts of the region.

Thunder Bay

Periods of light snow and local blowing snow for November 30th. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60.

Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 16.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Local blowing snow this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 16.

Fort Frances

Periods of light snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60.

Temperature steady near minus 7. Wind chill near minus 18.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Periods of light snow will be ending this afternoon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow is forecast. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60.

Temperature steady near minus 8. Wind chill near minus 18.

Tonight will see cloudy skies long with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 16. Wind chill near minus 20.

Attawapiskat

There is a winter storm warning in effect. Snow at times heavy. with amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres. Winds will be from the east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. Wind becoming north 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon.

Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9.

Tonight snow and Local blowing snow overnight. Amount 5 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 17 overnight