THUNDER BAY – Mining – Wolfden Resources Corporation(WLF.V) (“Wolfden” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing that will consist of up to 12,272,728 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares“) issued at a price of C$0.22 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $2.7 million (the “Offering“).

The majority of the proceeds from the Offering will be used to continue exploration and development of the Company’s 100%-owned Pickett Mountain high-grade polymetallic deposit in Maine, USA.

“We are very pleased to have the continued support of signficant investors and strategic partners that share our vision to advance Pickett Mountain through a rezoning and mine permitting process, in addition to the exploration and development of our other strategic and precious metal deposits,” said Ron Little, President and CEO for the Company.

The Offering is expected to close in multiple tranches on or about December 30, 2022 and is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No compensation is expected to be paid in respect of the Offering. The securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Related Party Transaction

Certain prospective investors are insiders of the Company and there participation in the Offering will be considered to be “related party transactions” within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“). Unless there is an exemption, the Company would be required to obtain a formal valuation and “minority approval”, being approval of disinterested shareholders of the Company.

The Company intends to rely on the exemption from a formal valuation in available in section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and the exemption from minority approval available in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101. The Company meets the requirements set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 because the fair market value of the securities being distributed to insiders, and the aggregate value of the Common Shares to be distributed under the Offering are each less than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

About Wolfden

Wolfden is an exploration and development company focused on high-margin metallic mineral deposits including base, precious and strategic metals. Its wholly owned Pickett Mountain Project is one of the highest-grade polymetallic projects in North America (Zn, Pb, Cu, Ag, Au) and its two nickel sulphide deposits in Manitoba represent significant development projects with the potential to support the growing battery and EV markets.