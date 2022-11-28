There’s a digital tsunami on the horizon.

When it hits, it’s going to disrupt everything. Old ways of doing business will falter and break down. Tried-and-true marketing strategies will collapse. And those who haven’t prepared will be left struggling in its wake.

But for the entrepreneurs and businesses ready to catch the wave, it will be the most significant opportunity of their lives.

So, what is this impending disruptive force? They call it Web3.

Introducing Web3, the Future of the Internet

Web3 is the next step in the evolution of the internet.

Over the past two decades, companies like Google and Facebook have become massive conglomerates by collecting and selling our data. Web3 will return control of the internet and our data to us.

Web3 is the Democratization of the Web

With Web3, users will be in complete control of their data. They’ll be able to interact directly with each other without intermediaries or gatekeepers. And they’ll be able to do it more securely and efficiently. The technologies behind Web3 will also make it possible for companies to do business more transparently and equitably. In many ways, it’s the democratization of the web.

With its ability to facilitate trustless interactions between parties, Web3 has the potential to upend many industries that are currently centralized. For example, one could use Web3 technology to create a decentralized marketplace where buyers and sellers can transact without needing an intermediary. Or, one could use Web3 technology to create a decentralized social network where users own their data and control their privacy.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg regarding what will be possible with Web3.

Web 3 Brings the Digital and Real Worlds Together

Web3 will also enable fusing the digital and physical worlds into a single reality. The old barriers of geography will transform as Web3 connects the world in ways never previously imagined. And thanks to VR and AR technologies, users can seamlessly move between the two, developing relationships, enjoying entertainment, and getting more work done.

In addition, Web3 will allow users to customize their digital and real-world experiences like never before. With NFTs, they’ll be able to own unique digital goods and memberships that can be bought, sold, and traded the same as physical ones. And businesses can offer digital twins of products so that consumers can own copies of a single product usable in IRL and Web3-enabled worlds.

Web3 is Already Here

Hundreds of businesses already realize Web3’s potential, including major corporations like Mcdonalds and Disney. That’s why they’re beginning to create Web2.5 and Web3 experiences for their markets. But thousands more are standing at the precipice, watching as the Web3 tsunami draws near but unsure where to go.

Why Many Businesses Are Hesitant to Take the Leap into Web3

So, why are so many businesses hesitant to leap into Web3? What’s holding them back?

If you were to go from business to business inquiring, you’d likely come across dozens of answers. But almost all of them would fall into one of three categories.

Confusion Surrounding Web 3

Businesses are confused by Web3. They need to understand what it is and how it works. They’ve seen wild speculation and scams in the blockchain space, making them doubt the whole enterprise. They’re worried about investing time and resources into something that may not pan out in the end.

Businesses are also hesitant because of the unknowns surrounding Web3. They’re still determining which technologies to bet on, the timeline for adoption, or what the business landscape will look like when Web3 finally arrives.

Finally, businesses are risk-averse by nature. And with good reason – taking risks can lead to financial ruin. So, companies are understandably cautious regarding something as disruptive as Web3. They don’t want to be the first ones to take the plunge.

A Lack of Understanding Web3’s Benefits

Many businesses don’t understand the potential of Web3. They’re worried about the risks and don’t see the immediate rewards. And they need to see how it could benefit their business in tangible ways.

They’ve heard buzzwords like “metaverse,” “artificial intelligence,” and “machine learning,” but they don’t understand what they could mean for their business. They’re just words. And until they see how those words could impact their business, hesitancy is inevitable.

A Failure to Incorporate Emerging Technologies into Their Strategies

Business success depends on competition. And as in the natural world, effective competition in business demands adaptation.

That’s why it’s so essential for businesses to evaluate their strategies and incorporate emerging technologies into them continuously. But many companies still need to do that. They’re still using tactics that might have worked 10 or 20 years ago but are no longer effective in a drastically different world.

And as a result, they’re hesitant to embrace new technologies like Web3 because they need to see how it can help them achieve their goals.

These are just a few reasons businesses prefer to avoid leaping into Web3. But they’ll need to overcome those hesitations if they want to stay relevant and competitive.

That’s where colR comes in.

colR, a Trusted Guide to Web3

colR is an exclusive community and lifestyle members club that comprises industry thought leaders, blockchain activists, and digital natives. Our goal is simple: to lead one billion people into fully adopting Web3 over the next five years.

Millions of people out there already see the potential of Web3 technologies but are unsure how to leverage them for their benefit. We intend to be a community where people can come for guidance, direction, and encouragement.

A ‘Phygital’ Community

colR isn’t just an online club. Like Web3, colR offers an experience that fuses the physical and digital worlds. That’s why we call it a “phygital” community. And we intend to provide engaging experiences that live up to that idea.

By receiving one of our exclusive NFT Passes, colR members will have access to everything the community offers, including…

Access to and partnerships with premium entertainment, media, and technology companies

Physical events that celebrate Web3 and its potential

Whitelist opportunities for blockchain games, Hollywood films, and much more

Exclusive discussions with experts who are on the cutting edge of Web3 technology

A Guide to Web3 for Entrepreneurs & Businesses

colR is the perfect partner for businesses, agencies, and brands who want to explore the potential of Web3 for their work. Within the colR community, they’ll have access to resources needed to design and build Web2.5 and Web3 content. They’ll be able to go beyond talking about Web3 as a concept and toward making it an integral part of their strategy moving forward.

With colR, it will be easy to overcome the challenges faced by businesses interested in Web3.

They’ll have access to guidance from the industry’s most experienced voices. They can get answers to their questions about the blockchain, Web3, and how it meets their business’s unique needs. Potential concerns and fears can be met with solid advice and knowledge.

But the colR community won’t just offer generic advice about Web3. It will also be a place where businesses and entrepreneurs can collaborate to develop actionable plans and use cases specific to their needs. Brands will even have access to end-to-end solutions that they can quickly implement without doing tons of legwork or spending a fortune on R&D costs.

You can begin experiencing the power of Web3 firsthand by joining coIR and accessing the ‘phygital’ community we’re building. Then, you’ll be able to take those same experiences and offer them to your audience.

Trusted, Transparent Leadership

While Web3 promises unprecedented transparency, the reality could have been better. Blockchain projects gone bad have left many people with a bad taste in their mouths. And the use of pseudonyms by many in the space has only increased people’s worries.

But colR is taking a different approach.

We are a genuine community built on extending Web3 experiences as far as possible. Our entire team has chosen to be transparent about our identities and backgrounds. We’re 100% doxed, meaning we’re open about who we are.

Our team of experienced industry experts is part of this growing community. They’ll be in the midst of the discussions and collaborations. They’ll be accessible, able, and willing to answer questions, provide advice, and encourage other members as the opportunity arises.

If Web3 needs anything now, it’s leadership that people can trust. And that’s what colR intends to provide.

The Future of Web3 is Bright with colR

The opportunities that Web3 technologies present are unlike anything we’ve seen before. Even the advent of the internet doesn’t compare with the next step in its evolution. The possibilities and disruptions still to come can change how we interact.

Fortunately, you don’t have to face those changes alone. With coIR at your side, you’ll enjoy a community of people who see this potential and are committed to making it a reality.

You’ll find people here who have the skills, knowledge, and connections to help you achieve your goals. And you’ll be a part of making Web3 something that everyone can experience and enjoy.

Join us today, and let’s build the future of Web3 together!

