THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, a day when individuals, charities and businesses from around the world join together to support local charities and non-profits. In recognition of the event, Resolute Forest Products showed its local love in action by announcing that the company will match all donations to United Way of Thunder Bay on Giving Tuesday up to $15,000.

Says Kent Ramsay, General Manager at Resolute Forest Products Pulp and Paper Mill; “Having adequate shelter is a basic human need, yet homelessness is a major issue here in Thunder Bay. Our community’s most vulnerable are being impacted by worsening economic conditions, and we want to help. We’re so pleased to offer a $15,000 matching gift incentive for Giving Tuesday, matching each donation dollar for dollar, so that we can help those in need in the community.”

This donation will go to help fund critical programs and services that assist those experiencing homelessness to access the supports they need, including transitional housing, outreach and emergency supports and resources; programs such as Beyond Our Front Door and THEIR House Outreach, both facilitated by Elevate NWO.

Recently, Elevate NWO was able to support 18 individuals living in encampments into their own residences. Through their outreach team, Elevate NWO connects with 60 contacts a day and provides resources such as food, water, harm reduction supplies and health care. With funding from United Way and other agencies, Elevate NWO has been able to get people off the streets and into temporary accommodations while seeking out more permanent solutions.

Says United Way of Thunder Bay CEO, Albert Brulé; “Elevate NWO is just one of many initiatives that benefits from the generous funding we receive here at the United Way. The truth is, though, there’s still so much more work to do. Inflation, rising household costs, as well as the lingering effects of COVID-19 are having a having a deep impact on people living in our community, including some who may never have faced housing insecurity before. We know the high cost of housing and energy is becoming prohibitive not just for people on a low income, but increasingly, middle income families as well.”

Jodie Wilson, Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement adds, “Everyone deserves a roof over their head and a place to call home. We’re so grateful to Resolute Forest Products for committing to match all donations on Giving Tuesday, providing double the impact on our community. We hope that individuals, families, workplaces and corporations choose to take action and make their donations count, twice. This time of year is a time of giving, and we know that the Thunder Bay community will rise to the challenge, helping us to build a community united against homelessness.”

All donations made to the United Way of Thunder Bay stay local, ensuring that our community’s most vulnerable can access the resources they need.

To learn more and to donate, visit www.uwaytbay.ca/donate