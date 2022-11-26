THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning.

Thunder Bay

At -5.5 Thunder Bay is Ontario’s hotspot. Mainly sunny skies are forecast. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h near noon.

High 7. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is +2 headed to +5 in Fort Frances this morning. Clear skies early this morning will shift to a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon.

High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A mix of sun and cloud along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning then a 30 per cent chance of rain showers late this morning.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning.

High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High zero. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Tonight the forecast is for cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 13 overnight.