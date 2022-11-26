EDMONTON – LIVING – Alberta is investing $4.5 million over three years to expand the award-winning Virtual Opioid Dependency Program (VODP) so it can provide more comprehensive support for youth and young adults in their pursuit of recovery from opioid addiction, including treatment medication on demand with no fees or waitlists!

“Too many young Albertans continue to lose their lives to opioids. With this new funding, we’re helping more youth access evidence-based, compassionate care through the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program. These treatments are not only life-changing – they’re life-saving,” stated Nicholas Milliken, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction. “We are fully committed to protecting and helping vulnerable youth impacted by the opioid crisis. We need to do more to stop the increasing rates of opioid deaths in young Albertans receiving intervention services. Expanding this virtual opioid treatment program will improve their treatment outcomes and specifically reduce overdose deaths in young Albertans receiving intervention services,” added Mickey Amery, Minister of Children’s Services.

Through VOEHP, any Albertan can receive same-day access and without fees or waitlists, so they may get help as soon as possible.