THUNDER BAY – THUNDER BAYPolice disrupted the ongoing home takeover of a Pearl Street apartment Wednesday afternoon and arrested two Toronto teens involved in drug trafficking in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Pearl Street to conduct a welfare check just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

The welfare check was in response to evidence of a home takeover situation in progress.

When officers arrived they located two male suspects inside the home. One male attempted to hide from officers, while the other tried to barricade themselves inside a room.

The two suspects were arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police located and seized a quantity of Oxycodone pills, crack cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Brandon Joshua Ralph PHILIP, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

A 17-year-old Toronto male is charged with:

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

The identity of the youth is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both accused appeared in bail court on Thursday, Nov. 24 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.