THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There is a warming trend for Western Ontario. There is the potential for roads to be slick.

Thunder Bay

It is -7 in Thunder Bay to start the day. Increasing cloudiness early this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating early this morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h early this afternoon.

High plus 2. Wind chill minus 14 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h early this afternoon.

High plus 2. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy skies in Dryden today. There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this morning.

High zero. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see overcast skies. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies in Sachigo today with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning and early this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h.

Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 9.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 10.