Roulette can be as complicated or as simple as you like. Sticking to even money bets will give you almost a fifty-fifty chance of winning. However, if you want to make it more complex and up the stakes, you can begin betting on combinations or individual numbers. It is this flexibility that has made it one of the most popular games in the casino.

For some, when playing roulette, a betting strategy is essential. They help manage your bankroll and can improve the chances of a win while safeguarding against losses. Below, we give three essential roulette betting strategies.

The 666

Most people would associate the number 666 with the devil, and in this instance, they may be right. The game has had a long association with the king of demons. However, this name comes from a much simpler place.

Firstly, all the numbers on the wheel add up to 666 and in this tactic, you aim to cover as many of them as possible. Secondly, all bets are made with exactly $66, broken down into smaller wagers.

For those beginning, $66 a bet may seem like a large amount. The best way to try this tactic is to go online and utilize a welcome offer or bonus provided by online operators. This way, you are not using all your funds to manage the bet. By following the link, you can see some great bonuses that may help.

Once you have your $66 stake, break it down into sections.

$36 should be placed on red.

A further $24 needs to be broken down into $4 bets and go on the following pairs: 0/2, 8/11, 10/13, 17/20, 26/29, 28/31.

You can then choose to place $2 on three single numbers from 4, 6, 15, 22, 24, 33, and 35.

This only leaves four numbers on the table that are not covered, giving you a 10% chance of a loss.

The Martingale

The Martingale is the most popular roulette strategy and is even used with investing. It works defensively, aiming to cover any losses you have made. The principle is that you only increase bets when you have encountered a loss.

To use this, start with an initial stake. If you lose the bet, you then double the stake amount. Lose again and you triple it. The principle is that at some point you will get a win and recoup your losses. However, as it is a probability remember that there is no guarantee this will happen. As losses get bigger, you also need a sizable bankroll to get them back, especially if you have a high initial stake.

The Fibonacci

The Fibonacci is like the Martingale strategy. It is a method that aims to recover any losses by using a minimum stake as a starting point. The difference with this is that instead of doubling up, you use the famous mathematical sequence.

The first five numbers of the sequence are as follows: 1, 1, 2, 3, 5. On your first loss, the stake stays the same. For the next one, you double it to x 2 the stake. After this x 3 the stake, then x 5 and so forth.