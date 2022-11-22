KENORA – News – A Traffic stop has resulted in Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers arresting and charging three individuals with drug trafficking and weapons related offences.

On November 21, 2022, members of the Kenora Detachment of the OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17A. As a result of the investigation, three individuals from Manitoba have been arrested and charged and officers have seized illegal substances including suspected cocaine and fentanyl valued at approximately $6,500, as well as Canadian currency, a handgun, ammunition, and other items used in sale of illicit substances.

Paul DUECK, 28-years-old, from St. Agrathe, Manitoba; Ricky MAYTWAYASHING, 35-years-old, from Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Crystal YETMAN, 32-years-old, from Winnipeg, Manitoba have been arrested and charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act (CDSA)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon contrary to Section 91(2) of the CC

Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose contrary to Section 88 of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm contrary to Section 91(1) of the CC

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm contrary to Section 92(1) of the CC

Possession Prohibited Ammunition contrary to Section 95(b) of the CC

Transport Firearm in a Carless Manner contrary to Section 86(1) of the CC

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm contrary to Section 94 of the CC

DUECK was additionally charged under the CC with:

Operation while prohibited contrary to Section 320.18(1)(a)

The accused remain in custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on November 23, 2022.

If you have any other information in relation to stolen property, illegal drugs, or firearms in our community, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca.