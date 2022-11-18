THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre just after 5:40 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 following reports of a male who appeared to have been injured as the result of a recent shooting.

When police arrived, they confirmed a male had sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved. Investigators are treating this incident as an attempted murder.

An investigation revealed the initial incident likely occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, November 18th in the area of Victoria Avenue East at Marks Street North.

Police are now appealing to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. Specifically, investigators are looking for home or business surveillance, or dash camera footage, around the areas of Victoria Avenue, between Waterloo Street North and Brodie Street South, around the time of 4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

If you believe you have footage that can assist investigators please call police at (807) 684-1200 and cite Incident No. TB22066392.

If you have any general information you believe can help move this investigation forward, please call police at (807) 684-1200, or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.