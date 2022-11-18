Karolina D Boyy, whose real name is DeAngelo Newton, is a versatile Hip Hop artist born in Washington DC, who now resides in North Carolina. Karolina D Boyy has been immersed in the world of Hip Hop from an early age and was heavily inspired by Tupac and Jay-Z.

Whilst at Union High School a young DeAngelo decided to follow in the footsteps of his idols and put pen to paper, passing around his rhymes in the hallways and battle-rapping the schoolyard, his talent was undeniable. Whilst growing up his family struggled to make ends meet and now with his own three daughters to provide for, Karolina D Boyy’s motivation could not be greater. Wanting to give his family the life they deserve and repay back their love and support tenfold.

Karolina D Boyy is one of the hottest artists coming out of North Carolina right now, the only thing more impressive than his lyrical ability is his infectious delivery and cadence. Karolina D Boyy’s versatility should not be understated as he can flow effortlessly over any beat and with his natural talent to paint a picture with words there are no limits to the stories he can tell. Karolina D Boyy’s talents have not gone unnoticed as he has been featured on Hip Hop Weekly Radio and has opened shows from the East to the West, most notably DJ Chose and the platinum-selling Memphis artist Moneybagg Yo. Karolina D Boyy has been working on his craft for years and has no plans of stopping, with dreams to make his name and music stand out above the rest, and with the talent to do so, it is only a matter of time until North Carolina adds Karolina D Boyy’s name to the list.

