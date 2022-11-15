KAKABEKA FALLS – WEATHER – Snow squalls are occurring. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Hazards: Local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm.

Significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

Timing: Ending this evening.

Discussion: Local heavy flurries and snow squalls are expected to continue today before weakening this evening.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.