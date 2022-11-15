THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Local heavy flurries and snow squalls have developed over Thunder Bay and Highway 17 and will continue this morning before weakening early this afternoon.

Snow squall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Snow squalls are expected. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Hazards: Local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm.

Significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.