THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are snow squall warnings in effect for Highway 527 and Highway 17 between Raith and Upsala. Be weather aware for your travel plans today.

Thunder Bay

It is -5 in Thunder Bay headed to a high of -1. Expect a few snow flurries that should be ending this afternoon then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 8.

Tonight expect partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -5 in Fort Frances. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 11. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -8 to start your Sunday in Dryden. Cloudy skies along with a 70 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon.

Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -9 in Sachigo this morning. A mix of sun and cloud along with light winds of up to 15 km/h.

High minus 10. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is calling for a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 20 overnight.