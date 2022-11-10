Canadians are known for being welcoming, but they also enjoy betting online. However, locating a reliable online casino website where Canadians can play might take a lot of work.

Some websites offer fake services and poor-quality games, making online gambling tedious. This article lists the ten best online casinos for Canadians. These casinos are safe, user-friendly, and reputable.

Keep reading if you want to avoid frustration.

Best Overall: Spin Casino

Spin Casino provides a massive selection of slots, live games, lotteries, and online casino games, including big jackpots.

Spin Casino has a loyalty program, live dealer lottery, 50 live casino games, and Android and iOS mobile apps. On their team are 30 top-notch game providers. Each interface is clean and organized, offering $27,000,000+ in progressive jackpots.

Your initial three deposits, up to $1,000, are covered by their new player welcome bonus. You might earn up to $400 from the initial deposit, but there must be a $10 minimum deposit.

There are few specialty games, which is the sole drawback.

Best Live Games Provider: Jackpot City Casino

Jackpot City Casino is one of the oldest Canadian online casinos. They provide dozens of online casino games, including live casino and slots. This Canadian live internet gambling site features 53 live dealer games, over a dozen banking options, more than 400 slots, and one of the top mobile casinos in Canada.

Jackpot City welcomes new players with four deposit bonuses. 100% match on first four deposits up to $400 for a $1,600 welcome bonus. Each deposit incentive requires $10 and 20 bonus spins.

Sports betting is the only thing you won’t find here.

Best Betting Site: Bodog

This is our list’s oldest online casino, established in 1994. The gambling complex at Bodog is divided into three primary sections: the sportsbook, the casino, and the poker room. Bingo games are also available.

They are well-known for their well-liked online poker room, sportsbook with over 50 markets, and three special bonuses for every online gaming genre. Their forte on our list is their impressive sports betting portfolio.

The only drawback is that poker players have limited video poker options.

Best For Slots: Royal Panda

This is a 2014 Canadian online casino. It gained prominence because of its casino games, sportsbooks, and fun atmosphere.

Royal Panda has 1,100 slots and 1,200 casino games. The sportsbook offers more than 20 betting markets and reloads bonuses, and they have a superior rollover than other Canadian online casinos.

You may also bet on the NFL, CFL, NBA, football, tennis, and cricket.

The downside is that the mobile casino has few games and no bonus spins for new players.

Best Online Casino Site: CasinoNic

Despite many of the sites being older, this one is pretty new, and Canadians treasure it. CasinoNic is only a few years old and was launched in 2019.

With over 3,800 casino games, CasinoNic made a tremendous splash when it launched in 2019 and is already the top online casino for game variety.

Virtually all its activities are mobile-compatible; hundreds of jackpot slots and casino bonuses are given on the first ten transactions. It offers close to 4,000 total games.

On the other hand, it lacks free spins offerings and features a pricey VIP bonus in place of a loyalty program.

Best Jackpot Offers: Jackpot City

Jackpot City is renowned for its large prizes and high-limit slots, as the name implies. They are, therefore, a no-brainer for the “Best high roller casino” honor.

There are more than 400 games, and a sizable game library is available. Seven-figure cumulative jackpots are available, and players can take advantage of ongoing promotions and bonuses. They have an outstanding loyalty program with benefits and bonuses.

Jackpot City offers a wide range of transaction possibilities and a user-friendly mobile app and website.

The main drawback is that it could occasionally be challenging to fulfill bonus requirements. To withdraw, you must meet a minimum wagering requirement of 70 times.

Best Welcome Bonus: Casumo

The website and all Casumo products are MGA-licensed and come from reputable software developers. They accept a variety of banking choices and do not impose any transaction fees.

Numerous daily and weekly incentives are available at Casumo, along with many other benefits. These offers may net you free spins at the slots and bonus money to use while playing. You may access this magnificent casino’s portfolio of more than 2,000 games via the mobile app.

The website’s lack of phone customer service is the sole drawback.

Best Newest Slot Selection: LeoVegas

Every day, a new game is released, changing the gaming landscape. LeoVegas is the top website where you can find Canada’s newest selection of slot games.

They host over 2,000 games, provide frequent promotional deals, and some games have free play options. Mobile devices are compatible with all of their games.

Additionally, LeoVegas offers a few of the best progressive slots with jackpots that can approach seven figures.

Your only complaint might be that they offer few payment choices.

Best Live Dealer Site: Ruby Fortune

The top Canadian live dealer games are available at Ruby Fortune, accredited by the KGC. For a better user experience, they offer consumers a switch from a dark to a light theme and hefty rewards from the loyalty program.

Many generous benefits, including lucrative leaderboards, VIP assistance, and random giveaways, are offered to players as part of Ruby Fortune’s loyalty program. This program is relatively generous, especially given the limited number of bonuses and incentives at this casino platform and the lengthy withdrawal waits that are yet another drawback.

Best Wagering Requirements: PlayOJO

Last but not least, we have PlayOJO with the best wagering requirements. This online casino site is accredited by the MGA and has an Ox wagering requirement on all incentives. They provide seven-figure progressive prizes and have a plethora of games.

As you use up the bonuses, you can withdraw your money without taking any additional steps. In addition, unlike other sites, they don’t have a win cap if you have a significant win. In contrast, this site offers only some significant benefits.

Bottom Line

Finding a site that offers you the best in different regards could be tricky. But lucky for you, now you have one. Good luck!