THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The upcoming Remembrance Day holiday will result in date changes for waste, recycling, and leaf and yard collections during the week of November 7. City residents will receive collection one day earlier.

The following are the new waste collection dates:

Calendar Area/Zone New Collection Date Service Blue Area 1, Zone 1 Monday, Nov. 7 Garbage Blue Area 1, Zone 2 Monday, Nov. 7 Garbage, Recycling, Leaf & Yard Orange Area 2, Zone 1 Tuesday, Nov. 8 Garbage Orange Area 2, Zone 2 Tuesday, Nov. 8 Garbage, Recycling, Leaf & Yard Green Area 3, Zone 1 Wednesday, Nov. 9 Garbage Green Area 3, Zone 2 Wednesday, Nov. 9 Garbage, Recycling, Leaf & Yard Pink Area 4, Zone 1 Thursday, Nov. 10 Garbage Pink Area 4, Zone 2 Thursday, Nov. 10 Garbage, Recycling, Leaf & Yard

There is no collection on the Remembrance Day, Friday, Nov. 11. The Solid Waste & Recycling Facility (the landfill) will also be closed this day.

For more information, view your updated ReCollect Waste Calendar on the City website at: www.thunderbay.ca/waste, or contact the Infrastructure & Operations Dispatch at 625-2195.