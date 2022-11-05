THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The upcoming Remembrance Day holiday will result in date changes for waste, recycling, and leaf and yard collections during the week of November 7. City residents will receive collection one day earlier.
The following are the new waste collection dates:
|Calendar
|Area/Zone
|New Collection Date
|Service
|Blue
|Area 1, Zone 1
|Monday, Nov. 7
|Garbage
|Blue
|Area 1, Zone 2
|Monday, Nov. 7
|Garbage, Recycling, Leaf & Yard
|Orange
|Area 2, Zone 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 8
|Garbage
|Orange
|Area 2, Zone 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 8
|Garbage, Recycling, Leaf & Yard
|Green
|Area 3, Zone 1
|Wednesday, Nov. 9
|Garbage
|Green
|Area 3, Zone 2
|Wednesday, Nov. 9
|Garbage, Recycling, Leaf & Yard
|Pink
|Area 4, Zone 1
|Thursday, Nov. 10
|Garbage
|Pink
|Area 4, Zone 2
|Thursday, Nov. 10
|Garbage, Recycling, Leaf & Yard
There is no collection on the Remembrance Day, Friday, Nov. 11. The Solid Waste & Recycling Facility (the landfill) will also be closed this day.
For more information, view your updated ReCollect Waste Calendar on the City website at: www.thunderbay.ca/waste, or contact the Infrastructure & Operations Dispatch at 625-2195.