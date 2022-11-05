Thunder Bay – Waste Pickup Changes for Week of Remembrance

Wastemanagement - Image by Depositphotos.com
THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The upcoming Remembrance Day holiday will result in date changes for waste, recycling, and leaf and yard collections during the week of November 7. City residents will receive collection one day earlier.

The following are the new waste collection dates:

Calendar Area/Zone New Collection Date Service
Blue Area 1, Zone 1 Monday, Nov. 7 Garbage
Blue Area 1, Zone 2 Monday, Nov. 7 Garbage, Recycling, Leaf & Yard
Orange Area 2, Zone 1 Tuesday, Nov. 8 Garbage
Orange Area 2, Zone 2 Tuesday, Nov. 8 Garbage, Recycling, Leaf & Yard
Green Area 3, Zone 1 Wednesday, Nov. 9 Garbage
Green Area 3, Zone 2 Wednesday, Nov. 9 Garbage, Recycling, Leaf & Yard
Pink Area 4, Zone 1 Thursday, Nov. 10 Garbage
Pink Area 4, Zone 2 Thursday, Nov. 10 Garbage, Recycling, Leaf & Yard

There is no collection on the Remembrance Day, Friday, Nov. 11. The Solid Waste & Recycling Facility (the landfill) will also be closed this day.

For more information, view your updated ReCollect Waste Calendar on the City website at: www.thunderbay.ca/waste, or contact the Infrastructure & Operations Dispatch at 625-2195.