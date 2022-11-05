BEARDMORE – WEATHER – Freezing rain, mixed at times with rain or snow, is expected to begin this afternoon and persist into the evening. Several hours of freezing rain are possible. With ground temperatures above the freezing mark, ice accretion may be reduced. Surfaces are still expected to become icy and slippery.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Freezing rain is expected this afternoon and evening.

Hazard: Freezing rain leading to icy and slippery surfaces.

Timing: This afternoon and evening.

This freezing rain is due to a low pressure system that will track northeast across the region today.