THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Canada’s hotspot yesterday was Thunder Bay at a high of +21. That temperature won’t be reached today, as the high for the city will be +6.

Thunder Bay

A few showers will be ending this morning then skies will clear. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h.

Temperature steady near 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight expect clear skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -1 in Fort Frances. Mainly cloudy skies this morning will be clearing late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight clear skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Big Trout Lake KI

Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be from the west at 40 km/h gusting to 60.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 11 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies along with a 70 per cent chance of snow flurries changing to a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this evening. Skies will be clearing before morning. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Wind becoming south 30 before morning. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.