THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region. It is looking like a really good night for the trick-or-treaters out there too.

Thunder Bay

Mainly sunny skies for Monday. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High 14. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will remain clear. Low minus 1.

Fort Frances

It is -4 at 5:30 am CDT in Fort Frances. Sunny skies for Monday. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon.

High 14. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see clear skies for the Halloween’s. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 1.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Clearing skies this morning are forecast for Dryden. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 1.

Sandy Lake

It is +6 in Sandy Lake this morning. Skies will be clearing early this morning. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 11. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight there will be a few clouds. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light overnight. Low zero.