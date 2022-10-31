A look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 9:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 30, the eighth week of the 2022 season.

The PHILADELPHIA EAGLES defeated Pittsburgh, 35-13, to improve to 7-0 this season, matching the best start in franchise history (7-0 in 2004). The Eagles have a league-low two giveaways this season and are the second team in the Super Bowl era with two-or-fewer giveaways through their first seven games of a season, joining the 2017 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (one giveaway). Wide receiver A.J. BROWN had touchdown receptions of 39, 27 and 29 yards in the first half and became the first player since DREW BENNETT (December 5, 2004) with three touchdown receptions of 25-or-more yards in the first half of a game.

The NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS defeated the New York Jets, 22-17, one of five games played on Sunday decided by six-or-fewer points. The victory marked the 325th career win, including the postseason, for head coach BILL BELICHICK, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer GEORGE HALAS (324 wins) for the second-most wins by a head coach all-time. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer DON SHULA (347 wins) has more. CLOSE GAMES: With two games yet to be completed in Week 8, there have been 55 games decided by a touchdown (six points) or less and 71 games decided by one score (eight points), both the most such games through the first eight weeks all-time. Ten of 13 games (76.9 percent) that have been completed in Week 8 have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter and there have been 94 games within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter this season, the most such games through the first eight weeks in NFL history.

Tennessee running back DERRICK HENRY rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans’ 17-10 win at Houston. Henry recorded his sixth career game with at least 200 rushing yards, tied with ADRIAN PETERSON (six) and Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. SIMPSON (six) for the most such games in NFL history. Henry has six career games with at least 200 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, the most such games all-time. The next closest players – Pro Football Hall of Famers JIM BROWN, BARRY SANDERS and LADAINIAN TOMLINSON – each had three such career games

San Francisco running back CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY registered eight receptions, 149 scrimmage yards (94 rushing, 55 receiving) and three total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing, one receiving) in the 49ers’ 31-14 win at the Los Angeles Rams while New Orleans running back ALVIN KAMARA recorded nine receptions, 158 scrimmage yards (96 receiving, 62 rushing) and three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) in the Saints’ 24-0 win over Las Vegas. McCaffrey is the fourth player with a touchdown pass, rushing touchdown and touchdown reception in a single game since 1970, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers WALTER PAYTON (October 21, 1979) and LADAINIAN TOMLINSON (October 16, 2005) as well as DAVID PATTEN (October 21, 2001). Kamara and McCaffrey each have 10 career games with both a rushing and receiving touchdown and are the first players with 10 such games in their first six career seasons in NFL history. Kamara and McCaffrey are the fifth and sixth players all-time with both a rushing and receiving touchdown in 10 career games, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers MARSHALL FAULK (15 games), LENNY MOORE (12) and JIM BROWN (11) as well as BRIAN WESTBROOK (12). Since both entered the NFL in 2017, Kamara has 406 receptions while McCaffrey has 400 receptions. On Sunday, they joined ROGER CRAIG (434 receptions) as the only running backs with at least 400 receptions in their first six seasons in NFL history.

Miami wide receiver TYREEK HILL recorded 12 receptions for 188 yards in the Dolphins’ 31-27 win at Detroit. Hill has 961 receiving yards this season and surpassed WES WELKER (960 receiving yards in 2011) for the third-most receiving yards by a player in his team’s first eight games of a season in the Super Bowl era. Only TORRY HOLT (978 receiving yards in 2003) and Pro Football Hall of Famer MARVIN HARRISON (962 in 2000) had more. Hill recorded his ninth career game with at least 10 receptions and 150 receiving yards, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer TIM BROWN (nine) for the fifth-most such games in NFL history. Only ANTONIO BROWN (10 games), ANDRE JOHNSON (10), JULIO JONES (10) and Pro Football Hall of Famer JERRY RICE (10) have more. Hill has four games with at least 10 receptions and 150 receiving yards this season (Weeks 2, 4, 6 and 8), tied with Pro Football Hall of Famers TIM BROWN (1997), CALVIN JOHNSON (2012) and JERRY RICE (1995) as well as ANTONIO BROWN (2017) for the most such games in a single season in NFL history. Hill joins ROY GREEN (1984) as the only players ever with at least 150 receiving yards in four of his team’s first eight games of a season in NFL history.

Four players each recorded three scrimmage touchdowns on Sunday: Philadelphia’s A.J. BROWN (three touchdown receptions), Carolina’s D’ONTA FOREMAN (three rushing touchdowns), New Orleans’ ALVIN KAMARA (two touchdown receptions, one rushing touchdown) and Dallas’ TONY POLLARD (three rushing touchdowns). It marks the fifth time since 2000 that at least four players recorded three-or-more scrimmage touchdowns in the same week, joining Week 1 of the 2004 season (six players), Week 3 of the 2015 season (five), Week 9 of the 2013 season (five) and Week 12 of the 2004 season (five).

Minnesota quarterback KIRK COUSINS completed 24 of 36 pass attempts (66.7 percent) and had three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the Vikings’ 34-26 win over Arizona. Cousins has 3,000 completions in 132 career games and he tied DEREK CARR (132 games) as the third-fastest player in NFL history to reach 3,000 career completions. Only MATTHEW STAFFORD (125 games) and MATT RYAN (130) reached the mark in fewer games. Arizona wide receiver DEANDRE HOPKINS had 12 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown on Sunday. Hopkins has 811 receptions in 138 career games, the fifth-fewest games in NFL history to reach 800 career receptions. Only ANTONIO BROWN (126 games), JULIO JONES(127), Pro Football Hall of Famer MARVIN HARRISON (131) and ANDRE JOHNSON(137) reached the mark faster.