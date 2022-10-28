THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay under-18 Kings are off to Faribault, Minn., this weekend for a three-game exhibition set against the Shattuck-St. Mary’s Sabres U18 prep side at SSM Ice Arena.



Fresh off a 2-2 start to their Greater Toronto Hockey League campaign last week, the Kings will renew acquaintances with Shattuck-St. Mary’s to complete a home-and-home series that originally began October 1-2 in Thunder Bay.

The clubs will tangle twice Saturday with start times of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

They will then wrap-up their overall five-game slate with the Sabres Sunday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

Earlier this month, the Kings took the first meeting versus SSM by a 6-4 count, before falling 7-3 in the finale.